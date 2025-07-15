Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 176,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRM. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.71.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $98.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.76. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 201.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 765.85%.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $612,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 91,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,292,083.62. This trade represents a 6.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 17,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,600. The trade was a 32.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,007 shares of company stock worth $23,649,959. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

