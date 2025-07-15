Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 781 CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.8% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. DZ Bank cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 price target (up from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $456.40.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total value of $6,990,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 249,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,068,402.64. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 15,680 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.93, for a total value of $7,352,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,906 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,330.58. The trade was a 29.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 253,221 shares of company stock valued at $117,687,463. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of CRWD opened at $476.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -690.12 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $517.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $470.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.