Concord Asset Management LLC VA Has $24.35 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Concord Asset Management LLC VA lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 577.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561,400 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Concord Asset Management LLC VA owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $24,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 66,743,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849,460 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,032,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,735,000 after acquiring an additional 771,500 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,314,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,432,000 after acquiring an additional 161,238 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,968,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,178,000 after purchasing an additional 425,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,669,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,462 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $40.43 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $40.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.83 and a 200-day moving average of $37.36. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.