Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 140 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,132 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 5,349 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in EOG Resources by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,719 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $122.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.52 and a fifty-two week high of $138.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.37. The company has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.76.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.18%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,671.35. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. Bank of America lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $156.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.00.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

