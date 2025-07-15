Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,976 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,099 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.7% in the first quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 5,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 3.4% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHOP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Shopify from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Shopify from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Shopify from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.77.

Shopify Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $116.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $151.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.32, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.93. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $129.38.

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.