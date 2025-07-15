BIP Wealth LLC Has $5.29 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

BIP Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $243.09 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $263.35. The company has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.56.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

