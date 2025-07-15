Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,552 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 122,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 212,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,644,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%
Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.17 and its 200 day moving average is $77.92. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.93 and a 1 year high of $79.02.
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
