Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,552 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 122,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 212,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,644,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.17 and its 200 day moving average is $77.92. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.93 and a 1 year high of $79.02.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.