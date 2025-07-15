Critical Comparison: Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) versus Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) and Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Enova International and Capital One Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enova International 0 1 5 1 3.00 Capital One Financial 0 4 12 2 2.89

Enova International currently has a consensus price target of $111.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.19%. Capital One Financial has a consensus price target of $222.07, suggesting a potential upside of 1.89%. Given Capital One Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Capital One Financial is more favorable than Enova International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

89.4% of Enova International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Capital One Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Enova International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Capital One Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Enova International has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital One Financial has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enova International and Capital One Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enova International $2.66 billion 1.09 $209.45 million $8.49 13.50 Capital One Financial $53.94 billion 1.55 $4.75 billion $11.91 18.30

Capital One Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Enova International. Enova International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital One Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Enova International and Capital One Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enova International 8.38% 21.79% 5.01% Capital One Financial 9.65% 9.63% 1.21%

Summary

Capital One Financial beats Enova International on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc., a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan. It offers money transfer services. It markets its financing products under the CashNetUSA, NetCredit, OnDeck, Headway Capital, Simplic, and Pangea names. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. The company accepts checking accounts, money market deposits, negotiable order of withdrawals, savings deposits, and time deposits. Its loan products include credit card loans; auto and retail banking loans; and commercial and multifamily real estate, and commercial and industrial loans. The company also offers credit and debit card products; online direct banking services; and provides advisory, capital markets, treasury management, and depository services. It serves consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients through digital channels, branches, cafés, and other distribution channels located in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and California. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

