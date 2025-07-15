Mizuho Raises Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $127.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CCK. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Crown from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Crown from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Crown from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Crown from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.09.

Shares of CCK stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $106.79. 87,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,524. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Crown has a twelve month low of $75.78 and a twelve month high of $109.48.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. Crown had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $211,743.30. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $447,345. The trade was a 32.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $679,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 135,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,096,358. This represents a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown by 19.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 4.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

