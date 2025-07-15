MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Given New $204.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $202.00 to $204.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MKTX. Barclays reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $240.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $283.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.67.

Shares of MarketAxess stock traded down $2.14 on Tuesday, reaching $215.11. 73,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,811. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.85. MarketAxess has a one year low of $186.84 and a one year high of $296.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.66 and a 200 day moving average of $215.53.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $208.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.81 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 134.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 6.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 13.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

