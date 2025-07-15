Wells Fargo & Company Increases Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $63.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.97.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of TSCO traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.29. 1,982,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,151,028. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $145,445.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 29,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,410.72. The trade was a 8.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Denise L. Jackson sold 4,630 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $258,955.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 35,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,657.84. This represents a 11.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,445 shares of company stock valued at $5,669,742 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covea Finance boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covea Finance now owns 173,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,160,000 after purchasing an additional 46,587 shares during the period. Martin Capital Advisors LLP boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.2% during the second quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 37,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.9% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 448,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,674,000 after acquiring an additional 12,519 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.