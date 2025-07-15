Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at UBS Group

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.56% from the company’s previous close.

FUN has been the subject of several other reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.07.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE FUN traded down $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $27.48. 653,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,943. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day moving average is $37.78. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $27.48 and a 52 week high of $54.58.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.29) by $0.09. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $202.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.51 million. The firm’s revenue was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michelle M. Frymire sold 5,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $224,649.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,368.18. This represents a 45.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 7.5% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 131,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the period. Balefire LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 91,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 38,832 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 39,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

