Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target Raised to $98.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Mizuho from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Entegris from $117.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Entegris from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.89.

Entegris Stock Performance

ENTG stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.36. 498,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,352,938. Entegris has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $147.40. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $773.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.75 million. Entegris had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Entegris

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 19.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

