HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target Raised to $53.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DINO. Scotiabank lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut shares of HF Sinclair from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial upgraded HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

NYSE DINO traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.27. 275,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,560,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.90 and a 200-day moving average of $35.35. HF Sinclair has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $52.88.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.14. HF Sinclair had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of HF Sinclair

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 19.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,185,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,142,000 after buying an additional 1,337,093 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,927,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,888,000 after acquiring an additional 415,206 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 109.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,986,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,857 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,139,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,485 shares during the period. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,344,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

