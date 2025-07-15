Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Given New $10.50 Price Target at UBS Group

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.47% from the company’s previous close.

ARI has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

NYSE ARI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.96. 265,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,277. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.17, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 74.89, a quick ratio of 74.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

In related news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $94,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 60,787 shares in the company, valued at $576,260.76. This represents a 14.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 52,074 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $511,887.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 333,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,281,784.82. This trade represents a 13.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,921,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $31,684,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,855,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,753,000 after purchasing an additional 877,675 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth $7,813,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth $3,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

