Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Buys 61,393 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 926,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,393 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up 3.7% of Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.60% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $26,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 617,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,007,000 after purchasing an additional 124,933 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,224,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,681,000 after purchasing an additional 188,452 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSV opened at $30.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.08. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $34.23.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

