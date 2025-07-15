Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Cuts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $553.12 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $428.86 and a fifty-two week high of $594.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $568.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $547.98. The company has a market cap of $504.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total transaction of $601,447.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,064,815.17. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total transaction of $178,049.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,833,004.23. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,753 shares of company stock worth $20,351,084. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $633.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.50.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

