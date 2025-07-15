Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Pamalican Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $4,915,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 43,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 89,825.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,291,000 after acquiring an additional 814,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on REGN. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $759.00 to $652.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $823.54.

REGN stock opened at $570.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.33. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $476.49 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $544.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $618.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 31.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

