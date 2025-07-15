Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. Raises Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 3.1% of Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. BluePointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 18,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,633,000. Leo Wealth LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 14,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,878,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,155,000 after acquiring an additional 923,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Dbs Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.19.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $135.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $185.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $180.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.68%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

