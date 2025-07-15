Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Shares Bought by Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $19,367,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Ameren by 1,732.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,068,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,527,000 after buying an additional 2,901,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,695,000 after acquiring an additional 14,121 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $96.55 on Tuesday. Ameren Corporation has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $104.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.48.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 62.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AEE. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ameren from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ameren from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Ameren from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.27.

View Our Latest Report on Ameren

Ameren Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.