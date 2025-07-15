Landmark Wealth Management LLC Has $242,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Potentia Wealth bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 47,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI opened at $56.83 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.94 and a 12-month high of $60.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.78. The stock has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

