First Business Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,396 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE T opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $195.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.14 and a 52 week high of $29.19.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

