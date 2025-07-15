Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Has $16.32 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,683 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises approximately 8.5% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $16,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,563,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,231,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,704 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 168.6% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,429,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,510,000 after purchasing an additional 897,140 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,129,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,118,000 after purchasing an additional 667,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 89.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,278,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,381,000 after purchasing an additional 603,882 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DUHP opened at $36.06 on Tuesday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $36.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

