GPM Growth Investors Inc. Has $2.83 Million Holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,544 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises approximately 1.2% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 57,044 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $15,308,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121,497 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 572 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.67, for a total transaction of $584,257.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,955,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,501,823.22. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $299,603.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 136,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,895,776.40. The trade was a 0.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,534 shares of company stock worth $10,028,795 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $259.45 on Tuesday. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $248.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Salesforce from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRM

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.