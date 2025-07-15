Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,716 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $40,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its holdings in Home Depot by 99,400.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,954,431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,956,701 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,032,910,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 39,194.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,236,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,517,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210,851 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,149,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,726,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,857 shares during the period. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $471,189,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $370.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The company has a market cap of $368.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $366.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. TD Securities downgraded Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $420.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

