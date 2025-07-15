Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 959.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,882 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 674.5% during the 1st quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 332,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,672,000 after purchasing an additional 289,488 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 46,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average is $41.26. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $39.08 and a 12 month high of $42.09.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

