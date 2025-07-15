Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,483 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,475,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128,380 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $302,005,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,804,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557,370 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,704.8% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 3,403,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,679 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock opened at $83.06 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $84.22. The firm has a market cap of $142.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.08.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

