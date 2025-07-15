Stardust Power (SDST) & Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST – Get Free Report) is one of 68 publicly-traded companies in the “ELEC PRODS – MISC” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Stardust Power to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Stardust Power and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stardust Power 0 1 2 2 3.20 Stardust Power Competitors 261 1568 2154 151 2.53

Stardust Power presently has a consensus target price of $5.11, indicating a potential upside of 1,097.31%. As a group, “ELEC PRODS – MISC” companies have a potential upside of 0.44%. Given Stardust Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Stardust Power is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stardust Power N/A N/A -337.00% Stardust Power Competitors -157.71% -96.39% -8.84%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stardust Power and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Stardust Power and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stardust Power N/A -$23.75 million -0.58 Stardust Power Competitors $3.75 billion $270.32 million 7.02

Stardust Power’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Stardust Power. Stardust Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.8% of Stardust Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of shares of all “ELEC PRODS – MISC” companies are owned by institutional investors. 55.3% of Stardust Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of shares of all “ELEC PRODS – MISC” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Stardust Power has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stardust Power’s rivals have a beta of 0.79, suggesting that their average share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stardust Power rivals beat Stardust Power on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Stardust Power

Stardust Power Inc. is a vertically-integrated lithium refinery that engages in producing battery-grade lithium. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

