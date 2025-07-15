Comparing GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) & Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) and Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GXO Logistics and Air T”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GXO Logistics $11.71 billion 0.51 $134.00 million $0.62 83.79 Air T $291.85 million 0.19 -$6.14 million ($2.23) -9.41

Risk and Volatility

GXO Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than Air T. Air T is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GXO Logistics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

GXO Logistics has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air T has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GXO Logistics and Air T’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GXO Logistics 0.61% 10.49% 2.75% Air T -2.10% -126.83% -3.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for GXO Logistics and Air T, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GXO Logistics 0 4 10 0 2.71 Air T 0 0 0 0 0.00

GXO Logistics currently has a consensus target price of $57.43, indicating a potential upside of 10.55%. Given GXO Logistics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe GXO Logistics is more favorable than Air T.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.7% of GXO Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of Air T shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of GXO Logistics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 69.1% of Air T shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GXO Logistics beats Air T on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others. GXO Logistics, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Air T

Air T, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx. The Ground Equipment Sales segment manufactures, sells, and services aircraft deicers, scissor-type lifts, military and civilian decontamination units, flight-line tow tractors, glycol recovery vehicles, and other specialized equipment. This segment sells its products to passenger and cargo airlines, ground handling companies, the United States Air Force, airports, and industrial customers. The Commercial Aircraft, Engines and Parts segment offers commercial aircraft trading, leasing, and parts solutions; commercial aircraft storage, storage maintenance, and aircraft disassembly/part-out services; commercial aircraft parts sales, exchanges, procurement services, consignment programs, and overhaul and repair services; and aircraft instrumentation, avionics, and a range of electrical accessories for civilian, military transport, regional/commuter and business/commercial jet, and turboprop aircraft. This segment also provides composite aircraft structures, and repair and support services. Air T, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Denver, North Carolina.

