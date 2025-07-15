Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ AMD opened at $146.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $185.50. The company has a market capitalization of $237.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.05.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on AMD shares. HSBC raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Roth Capital set a $150.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

