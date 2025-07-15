Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 220.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $144.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.58 and a 1 year high of $161.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Paychex from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup set a $158.00 price target on Paychex and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Paychex from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 price objective on Paychex and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.20.

In other news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $14,157,849.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 446,917 shares in the company, valued at $64,878,940.89. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

