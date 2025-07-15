Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,174,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,799,000 after acquiring an additional 646,459 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in Corteva by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 16,496,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604,838 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,143,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,418 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Corteva by 2,874.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,812,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,780,000 after buying an additional 12,381,436 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Corteva by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,648,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,521,000 after buying an additional 608,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Argus raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Corteva from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.46.

CTVA stock opened at $73.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.44. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.81.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 6.77%. Corteva’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 41.46%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

