Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,866 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 284.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 60,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. This represents a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $428,552.98. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,670.92. This trade represents a 8.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 445,366 shares of company stock worth $84,784,653. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $232.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.84. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $241.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market cap of $652.79 billion, a PE ratio of 53.55, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.39.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Loop Capital set a $135.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. JMP Securities set a $240.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.37.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Oracle

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.