Tinka Resources (CVE:TK) Stock Price Down 18.2% – Here’s Why

Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 18.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 860,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 438,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Tinka Resources Stock Down 18.2%

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Activity at Tinka Resources

In related news, insider L.P.) Sentient Executive Gp Iv Limited (For The General Partner Of Sentient Global Resources Fund Iv sold 52,097,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.03, for a total transaction of C$1,604,601.52. 39.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tinka Resources

Tinka Resources Limited engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metals mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, tin, gold, and copper deposits. The company’s flagship project comprises the 100% interests in the Ayawilca project that consists of 59 granted mining concessions covering an area of approximately 16,548 hectares located in the Department of Pasco, Central Peru.

