Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 589.6% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $48.33 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.38.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.