Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 524 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $450,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $522,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 266.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 200,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,178,000 after purchasing an additional 145,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 26,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 5.3%

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $149.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.31 and its 200-day moving average is $104.45. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $149.58. The firm has a market cap of $353.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 648.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 2.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 33,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $4,510,558.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 363,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,219,689.05. The trade was a 8.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 3,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.97, for a total transaction of $430,565.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 492,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,987,191.63. This represents a 0.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,452,297 shares of company stock worth $186,222,373 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.37.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

