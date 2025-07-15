Parthenon LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Parthenon LLC raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Booking makes up approximately 2.0% of Parthenon LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $16,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 31 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock opened at $5,766.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $187.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,180.00 and a 52 week high of $5,839.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5,459.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $5,002.31.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 143.67% and a net margin of 22.58%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $20.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.89%.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,356.07, for a total transaction of $5,425,698.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,073,911.22. This trade represents a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5,900.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Booking from $5,000.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Booking from $5,360.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,449.44.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

