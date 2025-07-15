Hager Investment Management Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Hager Investment Management Services LLC trimmed its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $909,415,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 396.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,047,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $510,816,000 after buying an additional 9,621,425 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 650.7% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 5,718,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,619,000 after buying an additional 4,956,379 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,336,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,541,745,000 after buying an additional 4,426,684 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,617,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,888,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611,421 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $45.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $35.68 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.38.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.679 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ENB. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

