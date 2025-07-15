Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 62 Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.9% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.6% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 8.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 4.4% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 99.6% during the first quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $227.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on GE Aerospace and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.50.

Insider Transactions at GE Aerospace

In other news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,264.20. The trade was a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $262.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $279.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.37. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $150.20 and a 12 month high of $263.25.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 17.63%. Research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

About GE Aerospace

Free Report

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

