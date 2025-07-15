Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Sold by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 23.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.5% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.9% in the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $235.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.97 and a 52 week high of $237.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.43.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 33.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 3,598 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total transaction of $815,234.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,624.14. This trade represents a 62.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBOE has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cboe Global Markets from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $256.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.58.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

