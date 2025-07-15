Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Melius cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $532.69.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $473.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $469.59 and a 200 day moving average of $464.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.28. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $418.88 and a 12-month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 104.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.