Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,307 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 6,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $431,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $293.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.07.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director James D. Plummer sold 868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total transaction of $277,716.60. Following the sale, the director owned 23,996 shares in the company, valued at $7,677,520.20. This represents a 3.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 10,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $3,328,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 209,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,959,880. This represents a 4.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,975 shares of company stock worth $6,114,587 over the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS stock opened at $317.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $86.69 billion, a PE ratio of 80.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.99. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.56 and a 12-month high of $330.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $308.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.35.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

