Signaturefd LLC Lowers Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,844,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Citigroup by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,247,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,633,000 after buying an additional 1,970,300 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 495.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 18,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 15,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.9%

C opened at $87.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.92. The company has a market capitalization of $163.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $88.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 7.95%. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citigroup from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the sale, the director owned 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,656.48. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

