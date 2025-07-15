Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:C opened at $87.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $163.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $88.83.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 7.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 35.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,048 shares in the company, valued at $890,656.48. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on C. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 target price on Citigroup in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citigroup from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.89.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

