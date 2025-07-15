Signaturefd LLC Sells 487 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,887,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,374,557,000 after purchasing an additional 59,597 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,260,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,098,667,000 after purchasing an additional 134,662 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,131,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,035,989,000 after purchasing an additional 318,007 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 41,104.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $889,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,274,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $619,369,000 after purchasing an additional 70,516 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 price objective on Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $532.69.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE LMT opened at $473.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $469.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $418.88 and a 52 week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.09% and a net margin of 7.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 57.02%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

