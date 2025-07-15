Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 15,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $467,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 121,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,181,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 60,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,120,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 price target on Travelers Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $255.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $266.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $202.95 and a one year high of $277.83.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 9.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 23.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 15,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $4,142,166.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,685.25. This represents a 71.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 23,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $6,419,275.62. Following the transaction, the insider owned 48,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,254,650.91. This trade represents a 32.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,869 shares of company stock worth $44,868,201 in the last ninety days. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

