iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,827 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 128,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the first quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 24,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 13,980 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,415,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,176,000 after buying an additional 294,848 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $63.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.56. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

