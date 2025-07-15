BIP Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

BIP Wealth LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $8,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,533.3% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $129.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $101.25 and a 1 year high of $133.13.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.9612 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

