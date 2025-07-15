Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases 2,724 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3%

IJR opened at $113.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.37. The company has a market capitalization of $82.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

