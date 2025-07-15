Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $12.30 Million Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $12,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 546.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPN stock opened at $79.52 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Global Payments from $105.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Global Payments from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Global Payments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.36.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

